Party ready for Bengaluru civic polls, confident of victory: Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 12 The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the party is ready for the Bengaluru civic polls and has asserted that victory is assured for the party.

The BJP also stated that the party’s national leadership would take a decision on a possible alliance with the JD(S) with regard to the Bengaluru civic poll.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka made the remarks while responding to questions on the civic elections. It may be noted that the Supreme Court on Monday set a June 30 deadline for the Congress-led government to conduct the Bengaluru civic polls.

Ashoka said, “The BJP has been consistently demanding that elections be conducted. We are ready. Potholes, deaths caused by potholes, garbage dumps, and the collapse of law and order will help us win. The Congress will be defeated in Bengaluru. Do you need any more reasons for their fall? We are ready for the elections.”

He alleged that the Congress-led government had betrayed the people of Bengaluru. “We are ready for the polls. The issue of an alliance will be discussed by our national leadership. A new national president will take charge in a few days. I met him in Delhi. He will speak to the JD(S), and the coordination committee will make a decision,” Ashoka said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that the BJP was fully prepared for the Bengaluru civic elections. “People know what the Congress leaders have done to Bengaluru. When it rains, people are forced to move in boats. Potholes have not been filled. The people know this, and they will bury the Congress party in the same potholes,” he said.

Senior BJP MLA from Bengaluru S.R. Vishwanath said that the Supreme Court had directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to conduct elections by June 30. “The reservation list has been submitted to the court. The BJP has opposed the formation of the GBA. The division of Bengaluru into five zones is unscientific. Objections were raised regarding the formation of wards, but they were not considered. Despite all this, we will win,” he said.

“As per the court’s directions, the Congress government has to conduct the polls. We are ready. Meetings have already been held. Despite conspiracies, the BJP will win in all five zones,” Vishwanath added.

The Supreme Court on Monday set a deadline of June 30, 2026, for the completion of the election process for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the State of Karnataka to publish the final ward-wise reservation by February 20, 2026.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the State of Karnataka, informed the court that the process of notifying reservations would be completed within a month. The bench clarified that no further extension of time would be granted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor