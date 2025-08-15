Patna Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed to Death Over Old Rivalry

Patna, the capital of Bihar, was once again stained with blood late Thursday night as a shocking murder rattled residents. In the Chamdoria Kila Road area under Chowk police station limits, armed miscreants attacked 35-year-old Sunny Kumar with knives, killing him on the spot. The victim, son of Ganesh Chaudhary from Kauwa Khoh locality, lived in a rented house in Alamganj and worked with a trolley agency at PMCH. Police said Sunny had visited his parents for dinner and was returning home when he was surrounded by local criminals and repeatedly stabbed, leaving the neighbourhood in a state of panic.

According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, Sunny was rushed in a critical condition to NMCH but was declared dead upon arrival. His father, Ganesh Chaudhary, has accused three local youths—Mohammad Annu, Mutton, and Lotha—of carrying out the murder over an old rivalry. City DSP-2 Gaurav Kumar confirmed that the killing appears to be linked to personal enmity and assured that the accused have been identified. Intensive search operations are underway, with multiple raids being conducted. The DSP promised swift arrests and justice for the grieving family.

This gruesome incident adds to a worrying rise in violent crimes across Patna, sparking concerns over deteriorating law and order. Just days ago, a youth was shot dead in the Agamkuan area, while earlier disputes in Rajiv Nagar and Phulwari Sharif also turned deadly. Last month, another young man was killed in a stabbing in Patna City. The surge in such crimes has left residents fearful, avoiding deserted streets at night. Locals are urging the police to increase night patrolling and take strict action against antisocial elements before public safety worsens further.