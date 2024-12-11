Patna Metro project likely to be completed by August 15 next year

Patna, Dec 11 The Patna Metro Rail Project is advancing at a fast pace with the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government aiming to inaugurate the service for a five-station priority corridor by August 15 next year, sources said.

This timeline aligns strategically with the Bihar Assembly elections, slated for the end of 2025, as the government seeks to showcase the metro as a significant achievement.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is prioritising infrastructure projects to strengthen its position ahead of the Assembly elections.

A high-level meeting chaired by Abhay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of Patna Metro and Secretary of the State Urban Development and Housing Department, reviewed the ongoing work, reaffirming the target to start operations on the Malahi Pakri to ISBT Corridor by August 15, 2025.

"We have directed officials to finish the remaining tasks promptly. The construction work is in full swing and we are expecting to complete the Metro project by August 15 next year," Singh said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is the company responsible for the construction project of Patna Metro.

A six-km stretch connecting Malahi Pakri, Khemnichak, Bhootnath, Zero Mile, and ISBT.

Construction work is proceeding at an accelerated pace to meet the set deadline of August 15 next year.

Singh emphasised the department's commitment to meeting the timeline.

The Patna Metro project is steadily progressing with significant developments in its priority corridor, which is part of a broader network corridor.

The Patna Metro comprises two main corridors -- East-West Corridor and North-South Corridor -- having a combined length of nearly 31 km with a total of 24 stations.

Nitin Naveen, Bihar's Urban Development Minister, visited the ISBT Metro Rail Depot on Wednesday to assess progress.

The Minister inspected the trial track and urged officials to maintain the project schedule, stressing its importance for urban mobility and public expectations.

This dual-corridor metro system is poised to significantly improve connectivity in Patna, with the priority corridor serving as a crucial step toward operationalising the project before the state elections.

