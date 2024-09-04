Pawan Kalyan announces Rs 6 crore contribution for flood relief in AP, Telangana

Amaravati, Sep 4 Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday announced a huge donation of Rs 6 crore for the flood-affected Telugu states.

Day after announcing a donation of Rs 1 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he declared an equal contribution to Telangana CMRF for flood relief measures.

The Jana Sena leader also announced an additional Rs 4 crore for the relief works in 400 villages in Andhra Pradesh. "I will donate Rs 1 lakh each to 400 panchayats,” he told media persons.

Pawan Kalyan, who holds Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply portfolios, said he would donate the amount directly to the panchayat account.

The actor-politician said he felt he should do more on his part to help the flood-affected people.

Pawan Kalyan, who is also minister for the environment, said that encroachments along Budameru Rivulet became a curse for Vijayawada.

He claimed that relief works were continuing in full swing in flood-affected areas. He was all praise for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for personally monitoring relief measures by travelling on JCBs and tractors.

The Deputy CM slammed opposition YSR Congress Party leaders for criticising the Chief Minister. He suggested that YSRCP leaders first participate in relief works and then criticise the government.

On his criticism by YSRCP leaders for not visiting flood-affected areas, Pawan Kalyan said he did not visit as this would have added pressure on the official machinery and disrupted relief measures.

Pawan Kalyan said the state government was taking swift and comprehensive measures to support the affected communities.

He said 200-gram panchayats were severely impacted due to water stagnation. On sanitation measures, he said 260 special sanitation teams were actively engaged in the flood-hit areas. Over 20,000 garbage heaps have been cleared, with ongoing efforts to remove silt and clear drains.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a focused 100-day sanitation drive, from September 1 to December 9, 2024, aims to achieve garbage-free villages

He said immediate actions were being taken to address any contamination in water sources. A total of 9,932 tanks have been cleaned, with chlorination being a key focus. Prompt repairs are being made to address any pipeline leakages while the frequency of water quality tests has been increased to ensure safety.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor