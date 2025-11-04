People in full mood to change govt: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 4 Ahead of the first round of voting in the highly anticipated Bihar Assembly polls, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that people are in a full mood to change the government, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the clear alternative.

Speaking to IANS, Pramod Tiwari said: "Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, has announced that on Makar Sankranti, January 14, Rs 30,000 will be transferred to women’s bank accounts. I congratulate him. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored, and Rs 300 will be given as a bonus. Farmers will receive additional prices above the fixed rate for their produce, and relief will be provided in electricity charges. This will definitely be a government that values women, farmers, and the unemployed. The people are in a full mood to change the government, and their option is Tejashwi Yadav."

On the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to launch the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) — a nationwide voters’ list clean-up drive across nine states and three Union Territories from Tuesday, he said: "If the Election Commission examines past records, it will see that whenever an SIR or re-verification has been conducted, it has always taken at least two years. There seems to be some pressure this time. The SIR is being carried out in states where elections are due within a year or two. While such revisions are necessary, all the rules and regulations laid down by the Supreme Court must be followed. In states where elections are approaching, the SIR should not be conducted hastily."

The large-scale revision of electoral rolls aims to ensure greater accuracy, transparency, and legitimacy in the country’s voter database ahead of upcoming elections. The SIR 2.0 exercise comes just two days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, where a similar revision was recently conducted.

During that process, over 68 lakh names were deleted from Bihar’s electoral rolls after verification, as part of the Commission’s effort to remove duplicate, shifted, or deceased voters.

On Delhi’s pollution, Tiwari said: "Eight months have passed since the government was formed, yet the Yamuna has not been cleaned. During Chhath Puja, a separate pond had to be created for the Prime Minister. Today, Delhi’s condition is like a gas chamber. The BJP government has completely failed to address these issues."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor