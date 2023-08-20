Pharmacist NRI poisons wife, in-laws with arsenic-laced spices

Hyderabad, Aug 20 A UK-based pharmacist from Hyderabad allegedly tried to kill his estranged wife and her family members by poisoning them with arsenic-laced spice, police said.

The woman, Sirisha, lodged a complaint with the police here that her 60-year-old mother succumbed to the carcinogenic substance in June while other family members fell ill.

The complainant alleged that the accused mixed arsenic-laced salt and chilli powder in their food in June when the family members had gathered for her brother’s wedding.

The 45-year-old pharmacist, identified as Ajith Kumar, returned to the UK after allegedly poisoning the wife and in-laws in June and the Cyberabad police are planning to issue a lookout notice.

Allegedly bearing a grudge against his wife for filing a divorce following marital disputes, he allegedly left arsenic-laced spices at his in-laws’ home and the family began using the same in June.

Sirisha stated in her complaint that the relatives, who came to their house, suffered from diarrhoea, severe stomach ache and vomiting. Her mother Uma Maheshwari had to be admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed. Sirisha’s brother, his wife and father again suffered from similar symptoms in July. The complainant and her daughter also fell ill a few days ago.

She claimed that a doctor in Guntur conducted tests and confirmed that it was a case of arsenic poisoning.

The pharmacist had married Sirisha in 2018 and it was the second wedding for both. She alleged that he started mentally harassing her a few days after the marriage. Later, he left for the UK and told her to come there and promised to look after her.

Believing him, Sirisha went to the UK along with her daughter. However, she told police that a few days later, he started physically and mentally harassing her. She had moved out of her husband's place and stayed separately. She had also sent a divorce notice to him.

In June, Sirisha along with her daughter came to Hyderabad for her brother’s marriage. Ajith Kumar was also in Hyderabad for the wedding.

A case of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy was registered against the pharmacist and six others.

Police have arrested six persons including the pharmacist’s friends, the complainant’s cousin, and son of a watchman working at their apartment.

