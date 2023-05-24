PIL filed in Madras HC for crackdown on govt-run liquor outlets

Chennai, May 24 The Madras High Court is likely to list a PIL filed by a Coimbatore-based activist R. Boomiraj for a crackdown by the police on bars attached to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to prevent sale of spurious liquor.

The petitioner stated before the court that two people died in Thanjavur after consuming spurious liquor from a Tasmac outlet and said that the local police must be allowed to conduct periodical crackdown on these Tasmac outlets.

The PIL also said that there should be an effective crackdown against the presence of spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu and cited the tragic deaths of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

The PIL is expected to be listed before the vacation bench of Justices B. Pugalenthi and V. Lakshminarayanan on Thursday. The PIL petition also wanted banning the sale of liquor in all Tasmac shops till the PIL is disposed off.

