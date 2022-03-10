Piyush Goyal terms BJP's victory in assembly polls historic, says people have faith on 'double engine' government

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh was a result of the honest implementation of social welfare schemes of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state and popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country.

The BJP poised to retain power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 seats in the 403 member assembly. Its allies are also winning over 15 seats. The party also retained Uttarakhand and Manipur with a comfortable majority and emerged as the single largest party in Goa.

"Today's historic victory is an outcome of work and thoughts of an honest government of PM Modi like politics of development, care of all without discrimination, COVID management, efficacy at international forums and faith of people in double engine government," Goyal said.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he said the bulldozer of development will continue to work in Uttar Pradesh.

"It shows the popularity of PM Modi across the country. It's the result of PM Modi and CM Yogi's social welfare schemes which were implemented honestly. The bulldozer of development will continue to work in UP," Goyal said.

