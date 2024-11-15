PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme bringing smile to Nalanda farmers

Nalanda, Nov 15 The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme launched in February 2019 has become a transformative force for the country’s agricultural sector as well as the large farming community that depend on agriculture to earn their livelihood.

Farmers in Bihar’s Nalanda district are among the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN scheme, drawing financial benefits from it.

The residents of Takia Kalan village in Nalanda spoke to IANS and shared how the monetary assistance under the scheme helped ensure a life of prestige and respect for them.

Mahendra Prasad, a farmer of Takiya Kalan village, speaking to IANS shared his positive experience about the scheme. "I received another installment of Rs 2,000, which I used to buy fertilizers and seeds. This financial aid is a real support in farming, especially since there was no such assistance earlier," he said.

Prasad also mentioned how the scheme was helping them to improve their farming. "The amount we receive allows us to buy fertilizers, seeds, and other supplies, improving our agricultural output."

This scheme has brought much-needed support to rural communities, ensuring that small-scale farmers can sustain their livelihoods and invest in better farming practices,” he added.

Many other farmers of Takia Kalan, including women have benefited from PM-KISAN. They all expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme, noting how it helped them cover essential farming expenses.

Some other beneficiaries who got funds under the PM-KISAN yojana in this village were identified as Dinesh Paswan, Girja Devi, Jung Bahadur Paswan, Kameshwar Kewat, Pappu Kewat, Pinky Kumari, Rupa Kumari, and Shobha Devi.

The scheme is designed to benefit small and marginal farmers across India by providing them with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year.

The 18th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme was released by PM Modi on October 5, 2024, in Maharashtra’s Washim. With the 18th instalment release more than 11 crore farmers across India have received a staggering Rs 3.45 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme.

