PM Modi addresses National Awardee Teachers, calls educators a 'powerful force in nation-building'

New Delhi, Sep 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the National Awardee Teachers here during which he lauded the natural respect the Indian society holds for teachers while calling them a powerful force in nation-building.

PM Modi emphasised that honouring teachers is not merely a ritual but a recognition of their lifelong dedication and impact.

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement noted that PM Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to all recipients of the National Teachers’ Awards. He stated that their selection is a recognition of their hard work and unwavering dedication.

The Prime Minister highlighted that teachers not only shape the present but also mould the future of the nation making their role one of the highest forms of national service. He further noted that millions of teachers across the country, like this year’s awardees, are devoted to education with sincerity, commitment, and a spirit of service. On this occasion, he also paid tribute to the contributions of all such educators involved in nation-building.

According to the statement, PM Modi also lauded the enduring role of teachers in India’s progress, stating that the nation has always revered the Guru-Shishya tradition.

He said that in India, a Guru is not merely a provider of knowledge but a guide for life.

“As we move forward with the vision of building a developed India, this tradition remains our strength. Teachers like you are living embodiments of this heritage. You are not only imparting literacy but also instilling the spirit of living for the nation in the younger generation,” PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised that teachers are the foundation of a strong nation and an empowered society. He noted that teachers are also sensitive to the need for timely changes in curricula and syllabi, aligning education with the evolving demands of the time.

“This same spirit is reflected in the reforms being undertaken for the nation. Reforms must be continuous and relevant to the times, this is the firm commitment of our government,” he added.

Recalling his commitment from the Red Fort to make India self-reliant through structural reforms, the Prime Minister stated: “I had promised that before Diwali and Chhath Puja, there would be a double celebration for the people. In line with that spirit, the GST Council has taken a landmark decision. GST has now become even simpler. There are now mainly two GST slabs, 5 per cent and 18 per cent. These new rates will come into effect from Monday, 22nd September, the first day of Navratri.”

PM Modi emphasised that from the beginning of Navratri, essential items for crores of families will become more affordable. He added that this year’s Dhanteras will be more vibrant, as tax on dozens of goods has been significantly reduced.

The Prime Minister stated that GST was one of the biggest economic reforms in Independent India. It freed the country from a complex web of multiple taxes. Now, as India advances into the 21st century, this new phase of GST reform being referred to by some in the media as ‘GST 2.0’ is truly a double dose of support and growth. The reform offers dual benefits of increased savings for common families and strengthening of economic momentum.

“The move is expected to provide substantial relief to the poor, neo-middle class, middle class, farmers, women, students, and youth. Young professionals starting new jobs will especially benefit from the reduction in vehicle tax. This decision will make it easier for families to manage household budgets and improve their quality of life,” PM Modi said.

He also underscored the transformational tax reforms undertaken by the NDA government, stating that massive GST reductions have significantly lowered the financial burden on Indian households.

PM Modi highlighted that prior to 2014, under the Congress-led government, essential goods and daily-use items were heavily taxed. Products like toothpaste, soap, utensils, bicycles, and even children's candy attracted tax rates ranging from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Basic services such as hotel stays also incurred steep taxes, including additional state-level levies.

"If the same tax regime had continued, people would still be paying Rs 20 – Rs 25 in taxes for every Rs 100 spent. In contrast, under the BJP-led NDA government, GST on such goods and services has been reduced to just 5 per cent, ensuring direct relief for millions of families across the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that these reforms reflect the government's unwavering commitment to boosting household savings and easing the cost of living, especially for the middle class, farmers, women, and young professionals.

He noted that before 2014, medical treatment remained out of reach for many, with the Congress government imposing a 16 per cent tax on diagnostic kits. This has now been reduced to just 5 per cent, making basic healthcare more accessible to the poor and middle class.

“Under the previous regime, building a home was a costly affair. Cement was taxed at 29 per cent, and appliances like ACs and TVs at 31 per cent. Our government has brought these rates down to 18 per cent, easing the cost of living for millions," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also addressed the plight of farmers under the earlier tax regime, where essential equipment like tractors, irrigation tools, and pumping sets attracted 12 per cent – 14 per cent taxes.

PM Modi underscored that today, most of these items are taxed at either 0 per cent or 5 per cent, significantly reducing farming costs and supporting rural livelihoods. The reforms are part of the government's broader commitment to improving household budgets, empowering farmers, and enhancing quality of life across the country.

The Prime Minister stated that sectors employing a large workforce like textiles, handicrafts, and leather have been given significant relief through reduced GST rates. These reforms will not only benefit workers and entrepreneurs in these industries but also lead to lower prices for essential goods like clothing and footwear.

“For startups, MSMEs, and small traders, the government has combined tax reductions with streamlined procedures, ensuring ease of business and enhanced operational flexibility," PM Modi added.

Recognising the growing focus on wellness, the Prime Minister announced lower GST on services like gyms, salons, and yoga, encouraging fitness among the youth.

PM Modi emphasised that these reforms are part of the broader agenda to build a Viksit Bharat, where youth, enterprise, and health are key national priorities.

The Prime Minister described the latest GST reforms as a historic step forward in India’s economic transformation, stating that the reforms have added “five key gems” to the country’s thriving economy.

“First, the tax system has become significantly simpler. Second, the quality of life for Indian citizens will further improve. Third, consumption and economic growth will receive a new booster.

"Fourth, ease of doing business will strengthen, leading to more investments and job creation. Fifth, the spirit of cooperative federalism, partnership between the Centre and the States will be further reinforced, which is vital for a Developed India," PM Modi underscored.

He also reiterated the government’s guiding principle, “Nagarik Devo Bhava” (Citizen is God), emphasising its commitment to the welfare of every Indian.

The Prime Minister highlighted that this year, tax relief has not only come through reductions in GST but also significant cuts in income tax. Income up to Rs 12 lakh is now tax-free, providing substantial relief to taxpayers.

PM Modi emphasised that inflation in India is currently at a very low and controlled level, reflecting true pro-people governance.

As a result, India’s growth rate has reached nearly eight per cent, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the strength and determination of 140 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue the journey of reforms aimed at making India self-reliant.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) is not just a slogan but a committed movement," PM Modi said.

He called upon all teachers across the country to continually sow the seeds of self-reliance in every student.

The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of educators in explaining the importance of a self-reliant India in simple language and local dialects.

He urged teachers to inspire students to understand that a nation dependent on others can never progress as rapidly as its true potential allows.

The Prime Minister encouraged teachers to engage students in exercises that highlight the presence of imported products in daily life and promote the use of indigenous alternatives.

He cited the example of India spending over Rs 1 lakh crore annually on edible oil imports, stressing that self-reliance is essential for national development.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of promoting Swadeshi, the Prime Minister said it is now this generation's duty to complete that mission. PM Modi stressed that every student should ask themselves, “What can I do to fulfill any of the needs of my country? It is very important to connect oneself with the needs of the nation. It is this country that takes us forward in life, that gives us so much and that is why every student must always carry this thought in their heart: What can I give to my country, and which of the nation’s needs can I help fulfill?"

PM Modi also applauded the rising interest of Indian students in innovation, science, and technology, crediting the success of the Chandrayaan Mission for inspiring millions to become scientists and innovators.

He recalled how Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla’s return from a space mission energised his school community, underscoring the vital role of teachers in shaping and guiding youth beyond academics.

The Prime Minister highlighted the support now available through the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, with over 10,000 labs already established nationwide. The government has approved the creation of an additional 50,000 labs to provide young innovators across India more opportunities to innovate.

“The success of these initiatives depends greatly on the dedicated efforts of teachers nurturing the next generation of innovators,” PM Modi underscored

He also highlighted the government's dual focus on empowering youth digitally while safeguarding them from the harmful effects of the digital world. He referenced the recently passed law in Parliament regulating online gaming, aimed at protecting students and families from addictive, financially exploitative, and violent content.

The Prime Minister urged teachers to raise awareness among students about these risks. He emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting India’s presence in the global gaming sector, especially by leveraging traditional Indian games and supporting innovative startups.

The Prime Minister also urged the educators to play a vital role in the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, which encourages embracing indigenous products as symbols of India’s pride and self-respect. He emphasised involving students in school projects and activities that identify and celebrate ‘Made in India’ items.

PM Modi suggested assignments that help students and their families recognize the use of local products at home, raising awareness from an early age. He also encouraged the use of indigenous materials in art and craft classes and school celebrations to nurture a lifelong sense of pride in Indian-made goods.

PM Modi also called upon schools to organise initiatives like ‘Swadeshi Week’ and ‘Local Product Day’ where students bring local products from their families and share their stories. He emphasised discussions on the origin, makers, and national importance of these products to foster deeper awareness.

“There should be interaction between students and local artisans, highlighting the value of indigenous crafts and manufacturing passed down through generations. Made in India gifts can be encouraged for occasions like birthdays to instill pride in local products. Such efforts will nurture patriotism, self-confidence, and respect for labor among youth, linking their personal success to national progress," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that teachers will continue to advance this mission of nation-building with dedication.

PM Modi concluded his speech by congratulating all award-winning teachers for their exemplary contribution.

