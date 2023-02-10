PM Modi arrives at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on Friday. He inaugurated an exhibition ahead of the summit.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, said an official statement.

PM Narendra Modi will address industrialists from abroad and the country thereafter inaugurating the event.

During the course of the summit, there will be a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit.

Later, on the opening day, a discussion on 'UP Designing and Manufacturing in India for the World' will take place, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as the chief guest.

On Day 2, a session on 'UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives' will be held. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the session.

One of the sessions lined up on the last day is 'UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry'. It will be attended by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

There will be a session on E-mobility, and a seminar on Vehicle and Future Mobility in Vashishtha Hall. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will share his views on the same.

Also, a bankers' roundtable on UP's march towards a one trillion dollar economy will also be held. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the roundtable.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor