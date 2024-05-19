PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar; to hold rallies on Monday

Bhubaneswar, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

On Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to address two massive public gatherings in Angul and Cuttack Assembly constituencies.

PM Modi, after he arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport, went to the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A source said that PM Modi reviewed the poll strategy and other issues during a meeting with several party leaders including state unit BJP president Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, senior party leader and BJP war room in-charge, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at the party headquarters.

PM Modi later left for Raj Bhavan where he would spend the night.

On Monday morning, PM Modi will offer prayers at the famous Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri before leading a roadshow from the Marchikote Chowk to Medical Square in the city.

PM Modi will later fly to Angul to attend a poll rally.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address another massive public meeting at Cuttack Bali Jatra field later in the day.

This is the third visit of PM Modi to Odisha for the election campaigning in the last 15 days. He has so far addressed five big public rallies at different constituencies and also held a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar city.

Polling will be held in Puri, Cuttack, and Angul constituencies on May 25.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is contesting from Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

