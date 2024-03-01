PM Modi Attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali Issue in West Bengal Rally, Says ‘Made All Efforts To Save Sheikh Shahjahan’ (Watch)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a stitching attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the Sandeshkhali issue on Friday, March 1, during his public rally at Arambagh.

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi said, "Every injury's answer is to be given through voting." He said the soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali.

"The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits...The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)," said the Prime Minister at a public rally. He further said that the TMC government in West Bengal is the big hurdle in empowering poor farmers, youth and women.

PM Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, asking, "The people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?"

The PM said, "All the tall leaders of the INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji...Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'..."