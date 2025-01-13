PM Modi Attends Sankranti and Pongal Celebrations at Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy's Residence (Watch Video)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday. The event was attended by Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, badminton champion P V Sindhu, and several Union ministers.
VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) attends Makar Sankranti celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present. Modi participated in traditional rituals marking the festival, which is celebrated in various regions under different names and is linked to the harvest season.
Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025
People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance… pic.twitter.com/avPKmFP1oU
The prime minister has a history of joining his Cabinet colleagues in celebrating regional festivals.