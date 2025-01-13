PM Modi Attends Sankranti and Pongal Celebrations at Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy's Residence (Watch Video)

January 13, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of his Cabinet colleague and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday. The event was attended by Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, badminton champion P V Sindhu, and several Union ministers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present. Modi participated in traditional rituals marking the festival, which is celebrated in various regions under different names and is linked to the harvest season.

The prime minister has a history of joining his Cabinet colleagues in celebrating regional festivals.

