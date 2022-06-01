PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Mansukh Mandviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on his birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Mandaviya, who holds the portfolios of health, and chemicals and fertilisers in the Modi government, turns 50 today.

Lauding the Union Minister, PM Modi said that he has made great efforts to strengthen India's health, chemicals and fertilisers sectors.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. He's making great efforts to further strengthen our health, chemicals and fertilisers sectors. Prayers for his long and healthy life."

Mandaviya thanked PM Modi for the wishes and said that he considers himself fortunate to get to serve the people of India under his leadership.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi Ji for your kind wishes. It is your constant support and guidance that drives me to serve the country with more passion and dedication. I consider myself fortunate for the opportunity of serving the people of this great nation under your leadership," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Mandaviya by commending his efforts toward the betterment of the health sector in the country.

"Greetings and best wishes to Mansukh Mandaviya ji on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts towards creating better health facilities and infrastructure in the country. Praying for his good health and long life," Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also greeted Mandaviya on Twitter and said that his skill and enthusiasm are inspiring.

"Hearty birthday greetings to my colleague in the cabinet Mansukhbhai. Your skill and enthusiasm are inspiring for all of us. I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity and continued success in the service of the nation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to wish the Union Minister and lauded his dedication to improving India's healthcare sector.

Praying for Mandaviya's good health, Sarma said, "Heartiest birthday greetings Hon'ble Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya ji. Your dedication towards improving India's healthcare sector is commendable. May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and long life in the nation's service."

Before the Union Cabinet reshuffle in 2022, Mandaviya was the Minister of State for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor