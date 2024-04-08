PM Modi has given permanent guarantee schemes to poor: Basavaraj Bommai

Gadag (Karnataka), April 8 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Gadag Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given permanent guarantees for rural people such as housing, drinking water, toilets, Ujwala and rice.

Speaking at a roadshow in Shirahatti Assembly constituency, he said Prime Minister Modi has been an able administrator and given permanent guarantee to everyone.

“As many as 8 lakh houses have been given under the PM Awas Yojna and 12 lakh toilets were built. Besides, tap water in every house has also been ensured. In the Haveri district, the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme was being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore which will be implemented in the Shirahatti area as well,” he said.

Bommai said that his government had implemented Raitha Nidhi Scheme for the children of farmers but the incumbent Congress government has stopped it. Even the scheme of giving Rs 4,000 to each farmer under the Kisan Sanman scheme has been stopped. The incentive scheme was milk producers had also been stopped.

The previous BJP government had hiked the pension for senior citizens and widows by Rs 200 and Rs 400 for the physically challenged.

“Drought is guaranteed if Congress comes to power. They are anti-farmer and anti-people government. PM Modi has given everything to the people and the people must show gratitude by voting for the BJP,” Bommai said.

