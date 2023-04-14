PM Modi Inaugurates Northeast's First AIIMS in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly built All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Assam’s Guwahati. AIIMS-Guwahati was planned under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

PM Modi dedicated the Rs 1,123 crore medical facility, the first AIIMS in the North East, to the nation and also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. PM Modi is dedicating Rs 14,300 crore worth of development projects on the first day of the Assam’s spring festival ‘Rongali Bihu’. PM Modi, after inaugurating the medical facilities, extended his wishes on Rongali Bihu and said that the health infrastructure of Northeast and Assam has got has got new strength on this auspicious occasion.