PM Modi Is Trying To Do Match Fixing In Elections, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video)

Many big leaders including Uddhav Thackery, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge are present at INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao rally. During this rally Rahul Gandhi Accused PM Modi of using social media, EVM machine to win elections. He blamed BJP and Modi of pressuring media for their motive.

Rahul Gandhi said, "...Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurising the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats. If BJP wins these fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the country will be on fire. Remember this."

Meanwhile Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, reads out his message from jail at Loktantra Bachao Rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. She participated in the Opposition ‘Maha Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, March 31. She read the message the Chief Minister sent from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) custody.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at a ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally in the backdrop of Kejriwal’s arrest. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.