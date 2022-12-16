PM Modi not serious over China issue: V Hanumanth Rao says Kharge to hold all-party meet

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that the PM has not taken the border issue China seriously.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big and popular leader but is forgetting our country, people are entering our country from China to India and occupying our land. Defence people are worried, but unfortunately, he is not taking it seriously," said V Hanumanth Rao while speaking to ANI.

He said that the AICC President Malikarjun Kharge has called an all-party meeting to discuss the border issue.

"Malikarjun Kharge has called for all party meetings to take the decision and protect the interest of India and also people living in the area should not be hurt," said Hanumanth Rao.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

Giving a statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort."

Explaining the incident, the Minister said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022."

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh.

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". "Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022, to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

The Minister also assured the House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," the Minister added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor