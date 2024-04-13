PM Modi puts BJP juggernaut in pole position ahead of Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, April 14 Shifting BJP's election campaign into top gear by addressing multiple rallies across India - from Udhampur to Vellore, and Barmer to Rishikesh - Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the past week not only took on the opposition parties on several fronts, but also made it clear that his ambitions remain 'vast' as far as maintaining India's growth trajectory is concerned.

On the other hand, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by urging the voters to vote for the INDIA bloc, asserting that an "ideological battle" is taking place in the country.

Efficiently maneuvering from national to local issues while addressing rallies in various states, PM Modi is not just highlighting his government's various achievements and initiatives, but is also cautioning against the "divisive agenda of opportunistic alliances".

Insisting that the INDI Alliance has pushed the country into instability, PM Modi in Chandrapur on Monday mentioned the "transformative initiatives" for Maharashtra's development, which include reinstating the stalled projects for rapid progress.

As he addressed a rally in UP's Pilibhit the next day - the first day of Navratri - PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the opposition, especially the Congress, for having an "anti-Ram mindset" and insulting 'Shakti', the divine force.

"Congress leaders have no qualms in insulting Shakti. You should remember that the INDI Alliance is trying to destroy Shakti. The Congress has grossly insulted the power which is being worshipped in the country today. These Congress leaders are talking about uprooting the power before which we bow our heads. These people only have hatred for Lord Ram," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the Congress manifesto reads like the manifesto of the Muslim League and follows the policy of appeasement.

"Today, the Samajwadi Party is standing with the Congress, but do you remember the 1984 riots when Sikhs were targeted? The BJP, which opened the Kartarpur Corridor, has always stood by the Sikhs. We celebrate the 'Parv' of various Sikh gurus," he said.

Addressing a massive rally in Vellore on Tuesday, PM Modi attacked the DMK's brand of politics, saying that "corruption is the party's copyright".

He not only batted for promoting the Tamil culture and language, but also spoke on the "significant contributions" made by the people of Tamil Nadu as India achieves paramount success across arenas.

PM Modi insisted that the 21st century is crucial for a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit Tamil Nadu'.

"Our government has laid the foundation for unprecedented development over the last 10 years to enable this. We have taken big and bold decisions amid a weak economy and plethora of scams," he said.

As he addressed more rallies in Karauli, Udhampur, and Barmer, the Prime Minister raised the issues of terrorism, abrogation of Article 370, border security, and BJP's respect for the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on a campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu this week, lambasted the Centre for its "pro-rich focus" while reiterating the party's five big poll guarantees - caste census, Mahalaxmi Yojana, apprenticeship scheme, MSP for crops, and repealing the Agnipath scheme.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla, which is reserved for ST candidates, the Congress MP from Wayanad said: "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi call you 'Vanvasi', which means you live in the forest and you will not get possession of your land. Congress calls tribals 'Adivasi', which means the first owner of the land and forest.

"The upcoming electoral contest is between two contrary ideologies. On one side is the BJP and RSS' ideology of 'difference', and on the other is the Congress' ideology of 'uniformity'. The people have to decide which one is right."

In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Friday, Rahul Gandhi took on the BJP for using the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department as "political weapons" and also raised the issue of unemployment in the country.

"We are going to take drastic action for employment. As many as 30 lakh government jobs are lying vacant. We will give these 30 lakh jobs to the young people of the country and that will be just the starting point," he said.

