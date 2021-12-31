PM Modi shares glimpse of events he took part in year 2021

As 2021 comes to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared some highlights of the landmark events he took part in throughout the year.

PM Modi meets Young friends in his Office.

A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to West.

PM Modi with a Divyang in Varanasi.

PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi presiding over a late night meeting at his residence.

PM Modi taking notes during a Council of Ministers meeting.

PM Modi sitting in the last row during a 'Chintan Satra' with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.

PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a programme.

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan blessing PM Modi.

PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi.

PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

PM Modi taking blessing from 105 year old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji in Coimbatore.

PM Modi at 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial

PM Modi with members of Armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control.

PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM meeting with CEOs from PE/VC industry.

PM Modi being welcomed by Pope Francis in Vatican City.

People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A touching moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of Government schemes at Kanpur.

A beautiful moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor