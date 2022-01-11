PM Modi speaks to Bihar CM, singer Lata Mangeshkar who tested COVID-19 positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health condition after the latter tested COVID-19 positive.

PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection over the conversation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and went under home isolation on the doctor's advice, the CMO informed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also enquired about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID.

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor