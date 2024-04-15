PM Narendra Modi to Address Election Rally in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli Today

Chennai, April 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu on Monday to campaign for BJP leader Nainar Nagendran. PM Modi will reach Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. and address a public gathering along with the BJP candidate, Nainar Nagendran. The Prime Minister will reach Tamil Nadu from Kerala where he will be attending two functions at Alathur and Attingal constituencies.

This will be PM Modi's eighth visit to the state in the last two months. In the BJP election manifesto released on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tamil is the oldest language in the world and that he and the BJP were for promoting the language globally.

He has also said that Thiruvalluvar centres would be set up across the globe to promote Tamil culture, language and literature globally. Thriuvalluvar is a highly respected Tamil saint who stood for equality among people. PM Modi’s announcement of promoting the memories of the great Tamil saint across the globe has struck a chord with the people in the state.

