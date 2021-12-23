PM Modi to hold review meeting today over COVID-19 situation

Amid the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country on Thursday, said sources.

According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crores.

( With inputs from ANI )

