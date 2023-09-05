PM Modi underscores importance of encouraging curiosity in students

New Delhi, Sep 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the country. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country.

He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of the grassroot achievers.

On the eve of Teachers' Day, PM Modi Modi interacted with the winners of National Teachers’ Award 2023 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday.

A total of 75 award winners participated in the interaction.

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is a technology-driven century.

He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future ready, an official at the ministry of education said.

The Prime Minister talked about taking pride in our local heritage and history and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region's history and culture.

Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

Talking about Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister discussed the importance of recycling as opposed to the use and throw culture.

The ministry of education said that several teachers also briefed the Prime Minister about the Swachhata programmes being held in their schools.

Further, the Prime Minister advised teachers to constantly learn and upgrade their skills throughout their career.

The Ministry of Education said that the purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.

This year, the scope of the award has been expanded from earlier including teachers selected by the Department of School Education and Literacy to now also including teachers selected by the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor