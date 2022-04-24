PM Modi visits INTACH photo gallery in Jammu, meets sculptor who made his statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited INTACH photo gallery set up at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and met a sculptor who made his statue at the photo gallery.

PM Modi was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"I thought it is very difficult to find such Prime Minister with an honest and dynamic personality. I am a big fan of PM Modi. I never saw such development in the last 30 years which happened in just 3.5 years in our village and other districts of UT", said the sculptor who made PM Modi's statue.

The Prime Minister on his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 crore in the Union Territory.

PM Modi, while addressing Panchayat workers, stated that development and democracy are flourishing in the Union Territory after the Constitutional reforms.

"Be it democracy or development, Jammu and Kashmir today is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years," said PM Modi at an event in Palli Panchayat of Samba district.

Prime Minister in Jammu also addressed members of the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) of the UT while PRIs from across the country also joined the virtual address.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated by the Parliament.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, with Ladakh carved out.

( With inputs from ANI )

