PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi hospitalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Currently, he is said to be undergoing treatment for kidney-related disease.

Prahlad Modi is the fourth of five children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his wife, Heeraben. He owns a grocery shop and a tyre showroom in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Last year in December, PM Modi's brother and family members suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Mysuru in Karnataka.