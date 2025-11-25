PM Narendra Modi Hoists Saffron Flag Atop ‘Shikhar’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, which symbolised the completion of the temple’s construction.

The saffron flag measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, in right right-angled triangular shape flag carries the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had installed an electronic system and a pulley to hoist the flag. Before hosting the flat ,PM Modi and RSS Chief offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. They also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, heavy security has been deployed across Rajpath. A total of 6970 security personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber teams and technical staff, have been deployed in the city.