PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 114 Road Projects in Haryana (Watch Video)

Prmime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 114 road projects spread across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday, March 10. Before visiting the inauguration venue, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Gurugram. To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, PM also inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

Right before the event, PM Modi, along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, inspected the Dwarka Expressway. The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs. 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

"Through modern technology connectivity, lakhs of people in every corner of the country are connected to this program. There was a time when programs were organized from Delhi, and the country used to get connected. Times have changed, today the program is organized in Gurugram, and the country has connected, Haryana is showing this potential. Today the country has taken another big step towards modern connectivity, I am happy that today I have got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crores have been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic between Delhi and Haryana will change forever. This modern expressway will work to shift gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway. I wish you many good wishes," PM Modi at the event in Gurugram.