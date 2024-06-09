PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony (Watch Video)

Narendra Modi will become the second person to take the oath as Prime Minister of India for the third time after Jawaharlal Nehru. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for today, June 9, 2024, at 7:15 pm. Ahead of the event, PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

From there, Narendra Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Several international heads of state will be in attendance, including Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among others. Modi's homage to Mahatma Gandhi underscores the significance of the occasion and the enduring values of non-violence and leadership.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



#WATCH | Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi arrives at Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, to be held today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



In anticipation of the star-studded event, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory, and multiple layers of security measures are in place, reminiscent of the arrangements made during the G20 Summit conducted in India last year. Security personnel, including drones, snipers, paramilitary forces, and NSG commandos, will ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth conduct of the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.