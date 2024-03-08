PM Narendra Modi to Become First Prime Minister Since 1957 to Visit Kaziranga National Park, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state, highlighting significant developmental projects and symbolic gestures planned for the occasion.

PM Modi's visit, scheduled for March 9th, aims to inaugurate and dedicate 13 developmental projects valued at Rs 17,606 crores, showcasing a commitment to fostering growth and progress in Assam.

PM Modi will become the first Prime Minister since 1957 to visit the Kaziranga National Park. In a move to honor the historical legacy of Lachit Barphukan, known for his heroic defense against Islamic invasion, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Valour' – a monumental 125ft bronze statue situated in Hollongapar, Jorhat.

Furthermore, PM Modi will participate in the largest-ever Griha Pravesh celebrations in Bharat, witnessing 5.5 lakh proud homeowners taking possession of their PMAY-G homes built at a cost of Rs 8,478 crores.