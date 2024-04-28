PM should answer Telangana on unfulfilled promises: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, April 28 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the state only after responding on why he failed to fulfil the commitments made to Telangana at the time of its formation.

He said the PM should tell the people why the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 were not implemented.

Addressing road shows in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, he alleged that during the 10-year rule of PM Modi, Telangana did not get funds or industries. He said the Modi government failed to give the Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet railway coach factory to Telangana as promised in the Act and asked what moral right PM Modi has to seek votes after insulting Telangana by questioning the process of its formation.

He called for a boycott of the BJP and urged people to hand out a crushing defeat to the party.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP is appealing to people to give 400 seats as it wants to do away with reservations.

"Why should people vote for BJP? Before coming to the state, the Prime Minister should explain why he wants to end the reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs," he said.

Revanth Reddy appealed to the people of Malkajgiri to elect Congress candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy by a majority of 30,000 votes. He also assured the people that the Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended to Hayath Nagar and that he would take the responsibility of addressing the problem of inundation during rains.

He asked what happened to the promises made by the BJP to help the people affected by floods in Hyderabad in 2020. Revanth Reddy asked people of the constituency if BJP candidate Eatala Rajender ever came to them to know their problems. He said God should remain in the temple but BJP brought the God on roads.

"When we demand the Metro project, BJP leaders raise slogans of Jai Sri Ram. When we demand funds for the state, they say they organised Hanuman Jayanti. Have we not celebrated Sri Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti all these years," he asked.

The Chief Minister also hit out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying he remembered people after defeat in the elections. "KCR’s car has gone for sale as scrap. It will not come back," he remarked, referring to the BRS poll symbol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor