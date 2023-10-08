PMK pushes demand for Right to Services Act in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 8 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President and MP, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to table a Right to Services Act bill in the assembly commencing on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Union minister said that it was disappointing that the state government was not coming forward to implement the Right to Service Act even after there were several reports emanating on the bribery among government staff.

He said that all essential services including water connection, sewage connection and power connection were available to the public only after bribing officials.The PMK leader said that to curb bribery, e-Seva centres were introduced but new methods of bribery were created.

Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss said that the only solution to this was the introduction of Right to Services Act which the PMK has been demanding for the past 10 years.

He said, “If the Right to Services Act is enacted, the time limit for services will be fixed and compensation of Rs 10,000 will have to be given to the public if services are not provided on time.”

The former Union minister added, “The Act is in place in 20 states including neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala. A survey conducted in 2018 revealed that 93 per cent of participants had to bribe to get services and 82 per cent said that services were not good.”

He called upon the state government to pass the Right to Services Act in the ensuing session of the assembly so that the public is provided timely services by government departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor