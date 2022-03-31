Police arrest 7 more people in UP class 12 English exam paper leak matter

UP Board yesterday had canceled the Class 12 English exam due to an exam paper leak. According to the details, the exam stands canceled across 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The districts in which the exam has been canceled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli.

Now the reports are doing rounds that seven more people, including two local journalists, were arrested on this matter on Thursday, the police informed. Now the exams will be held on April 13, said officials. However, police have lodged three separate FIRs in Ballia City Kotwali, Nagara, and Sikandarpur police stations on Wednesday. According to the repots 24 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

CM Adityanath has also ordered the Special Task Force (STF) for this case in UP.

