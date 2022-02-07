Police raid makeshift godown in Assam's Cachar, 2,500 bags of urea seized

Cachar district police on Sunday raided a makeshift godown at Bandarkhal under Borkholla police station in Assam.

The police seized 2,500 bags of urea from the godown.

As per the police, there was no record of the urea bags stored in the godown and a diversion from the government stock is suspected.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

