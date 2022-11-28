Men with swords attack police van carrying Aftab Poonawala

Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi.

Poonawala was taken to FSL for a final round of polygraphs today morning. The polygraph test was concluded at evening and Poonawala was on his way back to Tihar jail.

Police detained the two men who attacked the police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla, outside FSL office in Delhi. The Delhi police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Police recovered three swords after the attack.