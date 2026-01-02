'Politics should stay out of literature': Maha CM Fadnavis at Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Satara, Jan 2 The 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All India Marathi Literary Meet) was officially inaugurated on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara, with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis present at the event.

Addressing the gathering of writers and intellectuals, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to maintain a clear boundary between the world of politics and the sanctity of literature.

​Responding to the long-standing debate over political presence on literary platforms, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured the literary community that his administration has no intention of interfering in their work.

​"The Literary Meet serves as a compass for society, and the Presidential address sets the direction for the coming year. I want to clarify that we have no interest in bringing politics into literature. As long as I am the Chief Minister, I will ensure there is no political interference in this field," he said.

​The Chief Minister also requested the literary fraternity, adding: "I welcome writers to enter politics, but I urge you not to bring politics into literature."

​On criticism and the future of Marathi, Chief Minister Fadnavis lauded the contributions of Marathi scholars in enriching the language, asserting that the pride of the Marathi language will remain as long as "the sun and moon exist".

​Speaking on the role of literature in society, he noted: "Literature is not merely for entertainment but to expand social consciousness."

Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked that he does not take offence at criticism from the literary world.

"If criticism is valid, it shows us a path to improvement. I am not one to live in a fool's paradise believing I know everything," he said.

​In a rare candid moment, the Chief Minister apologised to the people for frequently using his mobile phone while seated on the dais.

He said that the interruption was due to the high-stakes political developments occurring simultaneously.

​"Today is the final day for withdrawing nomination papers for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. There is so much rebellion across all parties that candidates won't withdraw unless persuaded personally. I was on the phone requesting party workers to withdraw their forms," Chief Minister Fadnavis added.

​He quipped that despite the distraction, he was "multitasking" keeping a keen ear on the speeches delivered on stage while managing political crises over the phone.

