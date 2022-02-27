Polling underway for civic polls in West Bengal

Voting for 108 municipalities across West Bengal has begun from 7 am on Sunday.

The polling will be held till 5 pm, informed the West Bengal State Election Commission.

About 95 lakh (95,59,790) voters are slated to exercise their franchise to elect ward representatives and mayors that are spread across 2,276 wards over 108 municipalities.

The districts where polling is underway are Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba Burdwan and Birbhum.

The heavy police force has been deployed at every polling booth, polling is being conducted with tight security.

Naka checking is also going on and patrolling is also being done in the river by boat. Many policemen have been deployed during the elections.

The civic polls were earlier slated to be held on January 22, 2022. However, the High Court has postponed the elections for 4-6 weeks, citing that the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the state and that the life of the residents of the state will be put to threat if the elections are held.

( With inputs from ANI )

