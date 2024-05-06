Poonch Terror Attack: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Family of IAF Soldier Corporal Vikky Pahade

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday, May 6, announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade, who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector after an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists on May 4.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yadav will send the proposal to the Election Commission for approval. CM Mohan Yadav will also pay tribute to Vikky Pahade in Chhindwara today and meet his family. The mortal remains of an Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade, will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara for the last rites today.

Sub-Inspector Geeta Pahade, sister of Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade said "I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother."

Forces continued the massive manhunt to trace the terrorists behind the ambush of its convoy, the Indian Air Force on Sunday mourned Corporal Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack on Saturday evening.

"The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," read a post on the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of the Indian Air Force (IAF).