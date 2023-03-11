Poster of Lord Shiva burnt in Chhattisgarh's Gudhiyari

Some unidentified people tore a poster of Lord Shiva and burnt it by putting it into 'Holika' in the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh, said the Additional Superintendent of Police.

An FIR has been registered and the accused are being identified and will be arrested soon, the ASP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor