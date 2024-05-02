Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: JDS MP Raped 400 Women, Alleges Rahul Gandhi Seeks Apology From PM Modi (Watch Video)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi on Thursday regarding the 'obscene video' case involving Prajwal Revanna, stating that the PM should apologize to the women affected, as he had endorsed Revanna despite allegations of him raping 400 women. Speaking to a news agency reporter in Shivamogga, Karnataka, where Revanna was the NDA candidate in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi emphasized the seriousness of the allegations."

#WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka: On Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The biggest issue here is the Revanna case, the person who has mass raped 400 women and he was endorsed by PM Modi. First, Prime Minister Modi should answer and apologize to… pic.twitter.com/GzBJQu1DA7 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

The main issue here is the case involving Revanna, who allegedly raped 400 women and was backed by PM Modi. Initially, Prime Minister Modi needs to respond and apologize to the victims," Gandhi stated. He further called on the PM to extend apologies to the mothers and sisters of India, labeling the accusations against Revanna as "mass rape."

Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of openly supporting Revanna despite the serious allegations against him. He claimed that every BJP leader was aware of Revanna's alleged crimes but still supported him, forming an alliance with JD(S). According to Gandhi, this alliance insulted the women of India, and he demanded apologies from PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all BJP leaders. Gandhi asserted that it was unprecedented for any leader to seek votes for someone accused of mass rape and criticized the BJP's ideology for prioritizing power over moral standards. He highlighted the global attention on PM Modi's support for Revanna and condemned the BJP's readiness to form alliances regardless of ethical considerations. Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and a JD(S) member, faces allegations of sexual abuse, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.