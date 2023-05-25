Prayagraj court sends Atiq Ahmad's three killers to 14-day judicial custody

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 : The three killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were sent to 14-day judicial custody by Prayagraj Magistrate court on Thursday.

The shooters identified as Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya were produced before the court earlier in the day.

The accused will be produced before the Prayagraj court on June 7.

Gangsters Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after being shot close to point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday said that Lawyer Vijay Mishra, who represented the slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been booked after a man accused him of extortion.

According to the police Saeed Ahmed, a resident of Dariyabad, filed a case against Vijay Mishra on May 20 accusing him of extortion.

