'Preliminary investigation shows inter-gang rivalry', says Mansa SSP after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The preliminary investigation into the firing incident on Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, that claimed his life in Punjab's Mansa, showed that it is an inter-gang rivalry, said a police official on Sunday.

Moose Wala was shot at earlier today after which he was brought dead to Mansa hospital, as per an official.

Speaking to the media, SSP, Mansa, Saurav Toora said, "Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala didn't take his bulletproof car and gunman today. FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved."

Detailing the firing incident that took place earlier today, Toora said that two cars had intercepted his car when he sustained injuries during the firing incident.

"Two cars intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala's car which followed heavy firing in which Sidhu Moose Wala received multiple bullet injuries. Persons present with him also got bullet injuries and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment," the SSP said.

Soon after the news of Moose Wala's murder made the headlines, the Congress' Punjab unit hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state calling it "insensitive and inexperienced" and alleging "blood on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's hands".

"Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji's security was revoked just yesterday as a publicity stunt by insensitive and inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state's law and order is appalling. CM and DGP have blood on their hands. RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala," Punjab Congress tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

