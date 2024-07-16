President Appoints Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan As New Supreme Court Judges

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, recommended by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, confirmed Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"The President has appointed Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu& Kashmir and Ladakh, H N Kotiswar Singh and Judge, Madras High Court, R Mahadevan as Judges of the Supreme Court," Meghwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as

Once they take oath, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice. Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court. Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras high court.