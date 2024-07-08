President Putin hosts PM Modi at his official residence

New Delhi, July 8 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence for a ‘private engagement’.

“PM Modi welcomed by President Vladimir Putin of Russia at his official residence at Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

He said that the meeting was between two close friends and trusted partners. “An occasion for the two leaders to cherish & celebrate friendship,” the Spokesperson said.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived to a ceremonial welcome at the Vnukovo-II International Airport in what is his first visit to the Russian capital since 2015. He was received by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will interact with the Indian community in Russia, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin and thereafter visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will precede a restricted level talk between the PM Modi and President Putin, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," PM Modi said in his departure statement before leaving New Delhi.

He spotlighted that the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

