Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday speech highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed the nation today at 9:45pm, his sudden notice shocked everyone, amid the rising of Omicron cases Modi aware the country about vaccination and precautions.

In his speech he said that the vaccination will be start from next year January 3 for the children between the ages of 15 to 18.

While on the other hand front line workers will be given "precautionary doses". This dose will be star from January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years will also have a option to take booster dose but only on doctor's prescription, this dose will be also stars from January 10.

Prime Minister also urge the nation to take all necessary precautions regarding covid, he also appeal not to panic.

He also assured people that government will take all necessary steps to protect country from this spreading variant. And also gave a count of oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.