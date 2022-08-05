Priyanka Gandhi detained during protest against Centre on price rise & unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been detained by the Delhi Police. Congress has become aggressive against inflation and unemployment. A nationwide movement has started under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Congress has taken an aggressive stance on the issue of inflation and unemployment across the country. Congress workers are protesting against the central government by chanting slogans across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur. At this time, a march of Congress was going to take place from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. But the Delhi Police stopped the Congress march and detained the protesting workers. This time, Delhi Police detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. After this it was seen that the Congress workers became more aggressive.

A nationwide agitation was called by the Congress today against the central government. In this background, it was seen that Congress workers became aggressive in Mumbai and Nagpur along with Delhi. Police started arresting Congress workers in Mumbai and Nagpur as well. Even in Mumbai, the police detained Congress workers. Police arrested Nana Patole in Mumbai. Apart from this, Congress leaders were also arrested in Pune. In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi wore black clothes to protest against the central government over inflation and unemployment. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also participated in this movement.

