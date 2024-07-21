Protest by Council Members: CBI To Investigate Valmiki Development Corporation Scam

BJP Legislative Council members staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the premises of the Vidhan Soudha demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign. Today, before the session of the Vidhan Parishad, most of the BJP-JDS members of the Vidhan Parishad staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister in connection with the illegal money transfer of the Valmiki Development Corporation Scam.

During this sit-in, they displayed a rate card poster against the government and shouted slogans of contempt for the corrupt Congress government. BJP Leader C.T. Ravi. said that the fight will not stop. There has been corruption. We demand that the investigation of this corruption should be entrusted to the CBI and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign. He said that we will fight inside and outside the House until CM resigns. In this protest, many members of the Legislative Council of BJP-JDS, VIZ., N. Ravakumar, Bharati Shetty, Pratap Simhanayak, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Pradeep Shettar, DS Arun Kumar, Bhoje Gowda, Shantaramasiddhi participated