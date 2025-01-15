Puja Khedkar Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest of Ex-IAS Trainee Officer in UPSC Cheating Case; Next Hearing on February 14

Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 15, ordered a stay on the arrest of former Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar until the next hearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam cheating case. The court said no coercive steps were to be taken against Khedkar.

Supreme Court orders no coercive action against former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar.



Supreme Court issues notice to the Delhi government on the plea of Kedkar challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea.… — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

The apex court also issued notice to the Delhi government on the plea of Kedkar challenging the Delhi High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea. The top court posted the matter for hearing on February 14 and ordered that till then, no coercive action shall be taken against her.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra said, "Khedkar faces 3 allegations, was denied bail without interrogation. Delhi High Court's comments prejudge the case."