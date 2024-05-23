Pune Porsche Incident Furore Kanpur Police to Detain 15-Year-Old Juvenile in Double Accident

Mumbai, May 23, 2024: In the wake of the national outrage surrounding the Pune accident involving a Porsche that killed two people on the spot, Kanpur police have reopened a similar case involving a 15-year-old repeat traffic offender. The police on Wednesday sent the minor of a doctor to a juvenile home in connection with an accident on 26 October 2023, in which his car had allegedly mowed down two people.

The police have also initiated action against the minor's father for allowing his 15-year-old son to drive his car even after that accident, as he knocked off four individuals in the Barra area on 31 March this year.

An investigation also initiated into the role of the local police in the two accidents as the minor continued to ram free despite his involvement being prima facie being established in both the case.

According to the reports, police officials discussed the Pune accident when an officer recalled how a minor had mowed down in Kanpur in October. This provoked Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, who took charge in Jan this year, to seek a status report of the investigations into the case. Subsequently, it came to light that the minor involved in the October 2023 accident in Nawabganj had recently left four injured after he knocked them off with his car in the Barra area of the city on March 31, 2024. After this, the police swung into action.

However, with the recent media glare on the Pune incident, the Kanpur police were compelled to revisit the case. On May 21, 2024, months after the initial accidents, the juvenile was finally detained. He was presented before the juvenile justice board and subsequently sent to a child correction home.